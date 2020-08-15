3 of 10 unemployed Americans face difficulties to meet basic needs: Poll

Washington, Aug 15 (IANS) Three out of 10 Americans who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic said they have had “a very difficult time meeting basic needs” after the relief program for unemployment expired on July 31, according to a new poll.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll issued on Friday, basic needs include paying for rent or buying groceries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Half of the surveyed said they will be able to meet their basic needs despite some pressure, the poll showed.

The poll was conducted online among 1,215 participants across the US between August 10-11 amid increasing number of coronavirus cases in multiple states.

The relief program supporting the unemployed weekly with $600 was part of a coronavirus package of $3 trillion approved by Congress, which has helped tens of millions of unemployed Americans.

However, the Republicans and the Democrats in Congress have been stuck in a stalemate over how to replace the weekly program after its expiration.

The poll also found that the respondents criticized both parties over the program, with 32 per cent saying all officials “share the blame equally”.

Another 28 per cent of Americans blamed congressional Democrats, while 15 per cent chided congressional Republicans.

Similarly, 14 per cent took a swipe at President Donald Trump, saying he was “most at fault”.

