Two men have been arrested while a juvenile has been apprehended by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch from a Madhya Pradesh-based ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ gang for allegedly stealing bags containing jewellery and cash from wedding venues, said an official on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sonu (24) and Kishan (22), residents of Rajgarh district in MP.

Police claimed that with the busting of the gang, around six cases of theft from wedding venues of Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have been solved. Police have also recovered one gold chain, Rs 63,500 cash, one bag and a car from their possession.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), several cases were being reported that some gang was active in Delhi and its peripherals and stealing bags containing jewellery or cash at wedding venues.

“During the investigation, police teams analsyed the CCTV footages of the wedding venues and three suspects, including one juvenile, were identified,” said Yadav.

“The video footages showed that the accused before committing the crime used to spend considerable time at the venues, making themselves comfortable and familiar with the guests. They have their dinner in the party and patiently waited for the time to strike,” said the official.

“A tip-off was received by police and a raid was conducted. Trio, including the juvenile, were apprehended when they were leaving Delhi and moving for their village in Madhya Pradesh,” said the official.

On interrogation, the accused told police that they hailed from Rajgarh district of MP and used to visit Delhi-NCR and other metro cities in north India during the wedding seasons to commit thefts.

