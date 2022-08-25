INDIA

3 of family killed in UP

A trader, his wife and son were shot dead under mysterious circumstances in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

Bodies of Sandeep Porwal, 52, his wife Meera, 48, and son Shivam, 25, were found on the third floor of their Porwal Colony house.

Porwal’s younger son, who was sleeping on the ground floor, recovered the bodies on Thursday. A revolver has been recovered, said a police spokesman.

Besides being a reputed businessman, Porwal was also the manager of Prakash Chandra Degree College.

The sources said that the incident probably took place on Wednesday night after the family had gone to sleep.

Surprisingly, no one in the house and the neighbourhood heard any gunshots, they said.

Police officials said that they are working on all angles, including business and college disputes.

