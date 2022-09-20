The Special Cell of Delhi Police have arrested three active members of an inter-state gang of Mewat-based robbers who were involved in more than three dozen robbery cases indulging ATM-breaking.

The accused were identified as Mustkeem, Samma Khan and Mohammed Haseen.

DCP of Sepcial Cell, Southern Range, Jasmeet Singh said that the members of this gang have siphoned off money amounting more than Rs 2.25 crores from cases of 25 ATMs breaking.

“ACP Attar Singh, Inspector Shiv Kumar and Karamvir Singh were working on the information to nab the accused. The team got a tip-off about arrival of the accused by a Verna near Lajwanti Chowk, Harinagar to meet one of their associates on September 17. A trap was laid to arrest them. The police finally nabbed them from the said area. They had tried to run away but were overpowered,” said Singh.

The official said that three single shot pistols of .315, seven live cartridges and a Hyundai Verna car were recovered from them.

Police learnt that Mustkeem, with the members of his gang, had succeeded in taking away the cash amounting Rs 2.25 crores from various ATMs in 7 states including Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Haryana, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

Mustkeem further disclosed that he along with other members of the gang had gone to Dibrugarh in Assam in a truck in the first week of September this year to break ATMs. They commited several crime there.

