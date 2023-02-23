The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court here on Thursday awarded different jail terms to a Pakistani spy and two of his associates, also Pak nationals, who came to India at the behest of ISI to send confidential information about the Indian Army from Jaisalmer to Pakistan.

All the three accused — Gaurishankar, Premchand and Nandlal — were awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment each after being found guilty under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act.

They were also found guilty under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, for which the court sentenced Gaurishankar and Premchand to rigorous imprisonment for one year, while Nandlal was awarded two-year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), S. Sengathir, said that Nandlal alias Nandu Maharaj, a resident of Khipro in Pakistan’s Sanghar district, had come to Jodhpur on a valid passport and visa at the behest of ISI. After reaching Jaisalmer, he was collecting confidential information about the Indian Army and sending them to Pakistan.

Sengathir said that on August 20, 2016, a team of CID intelligence had arrested Nandlal. During investigation, two other Pakistani nationals — Gaurishankar and Premchand, who are brothers — were arrested for helping Nandlal in espionage.

The ADG said that Gaurishankar and Premchand are also residents of Khipro in Pakistan. After coming to India on long-term visa, both were living in different houses in Jodhpur.

Sengathir said that after investigation, a charge-sheet was submitted by the CID against the three accused persons before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Jaipur on November 16, 2016.

