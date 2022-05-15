Three Pakistani soldiers and three children were killed in a suicide attack in North Waziristan’s Miranshah area, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, terrorists crossed the border from Afghanistan and opened fire on Pakistani troops, Samaa TV reported.

“We hope that the Afghan government will not allow such incidents to take place in the future,” the ISPR said.

Last month, two soldiers were killed when the terrorists attacked security forces in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan.

On April 23, three soldiers were killed while responding to a cross border attack in Dewagar area of North Waziristan.

Pakistan has condemned the use of Afghanistan’s territory for launching such attacks.

Cross-border attacks on Pakistani troops have increased in recent days.

20220515-152256