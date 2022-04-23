Three Pakistani soldiers were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a cross-border firing from Afghanistan, a military statement said on Saturday.

Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in the North Waziristan district, Xinhua news agency quoted the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations as saying in the statement.

Pakistani troops responded, causing heavy casualties to the terrorists, the statement added.

20220423-152003