SOUTH ASIAWORLD

3 Pak soldiers killed in cross-border firing from Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a cross-border firing from Afghanistan, a military statement said on Saturday.

Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in the North Waziristan district, Xinhua news agency quoted the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations as saying in the statement.

Pakistani troops responded, causing heavy casualties to the terrorists, the statement added.

20220423-152003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Long-route transport services resume in B’desh

    Pak faces protests by kin of victims of enforced disappearances

    Pak ready for talks if India revisits its Aug 5, 2019...

    3 radar systems to be installed in Afghanistan