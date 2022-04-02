WORLD

3 Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli soldiers southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

Mahmoud al-Saadi, Director of emergency in Jenin, told Xinhua news agency that the Israeli soldiers shot dead three Palestinians early Saturday morning and did not allow the Palestinian medical staff to receive the bodies.

Palestinian security sources said Israeli soldiers opened fire at a car with three men in it, and prevented ambulances from reaching the car to provide the men with first aid, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Palestinian factions in Jenin have declared a public mourning in the city.

The Israeli police said in a statement that three wanted Palestinian gunmen, who the Israeli side attempted to arrest in Jenin, were killed during an exchange of fire with an anti-terror unit of the Israeli Border Police, in coordination with the Shin Bet interior security service and the Israeli Army.

The statement added that weapons and hand grenades were found in the car the three gunmen were in, and that the gunmen were recently involved in “terrorist” acts against Israeli security forces and were on their way to carrying out another attack.

On Thursday, two Palestinians were killed and 14 wounded in a trade of fire with the Israeli Army in Jenin.

The incidents in Jenin came amid concerns about escalating tensions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem with the advent of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

