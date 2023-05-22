Fierce clashes broke out on Monday after Israeli forces raided a Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Nablus in northern West Bank, with at least three killed and six others wounded.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the three died after being shot by Israeli soldiers during the clashes, reports Xinhua news agency.

Witnesses said that Israeli army stormed the camp at midnight, triggering conflicts between the soldiers and Palestinians.

There has been no immediate Israeli comment on the incident.

Tension has been mounting between Israel and Palestine since January with 156 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers.

