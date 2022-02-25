3 people killed in Colombia landslide

At least three people, including a minor, were killed by a landslide that affected several homes in a poor neighbourhood in the Colombian city of Manizales, capital of the Department of Caldas, local authorities said Thursday.

“We ended the search and rescue work of 146 workers specialised in collapsed structures,” wrote Mayor of Manizales Carlos Mario Marin on his Twitter account, following the rescue of nine people, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Relief agencies worked for 17 hours to rescue missing persons,” the mayor added.

According to authorities, the landslide occurred on Wednesday and was caused by recent heavy rains in the region.

