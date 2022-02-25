WORLD

3 people killed in Colombia landslide

By NewsWire
0
0

At least three people, including a minor, were killed by a landslide that affected several homes in a poor neighbourhood in the Colombian city of Manizales, capital of the Department of Caldas, local authorities said Thursday.

“We ended the search and rescue work of 146 workers specialised in collapsed structures,” wrote Mayor of Manizales Carlos Mario Marin on his Twitter account, following the rescue of nine people, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Relief agencies worked for 17 hours to rescue missing persons,” the mayor added.

According to authorities, the landslide occurred on Wednesday and was caused by recent heavy rains in the region.

20220225-155801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.