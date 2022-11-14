INDIA

3 people killed in J&K road accident

NewsWire
0
0

Three people, including a PWD executive engineer, were killed on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said.

A vehicle carrying four persons went out of the driver’s control near Asrar village and plunged into the Chenab River.

The two others victims were an assistant executive engineer and the driver of the vehicle.

A superintending engineer was also injured in the accident.

He has been shifted to a government hospital in Doda town where attending doctors described his condition as critical, the police said.

Roads in Doda district have earned notoriety for being unsafe.

20221114-125803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI arrests BSNL officer in graft case

    36.33 % voting till 1 pm in sixth phase of UP...

    Telangana Police asks BJP to stop padyatra

    Telangana woman murdered on suspicion of performing black magic