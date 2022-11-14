Three people, including a PWD executive engineer, were killed on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said.

A vehicle carrying four persons went out of the driver’s control near Asrar village and plunged into the Chenab River.

The two others victims were an assistant executive engineer and the driver of the vehicle.

A superintending engineer was also injured in the accident.

He has been shifted to a government hospital in Doda town where attending doctors described his condition as critical, the police said.

Roads in Doda district have earned notoriety for being unsafe.

20221114-125803