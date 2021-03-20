Three persons have been arrested in Bihar’s Saran district in connection with the murder of Sub-Inspector Rana Raviranjan Singh, the police said.

Singh was found murdered near Dumri Juara halt under the Avatar Nagar police station on Wednesday morning.

Munishwar Prasad Singh, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar, said,”During the investigation, all the three accused claimed they were being exploited for unnatural sexual acts by Rana Raviranjan Singh. Hence they decided to kill him.”

“There were four persons involved in the crime and one of them managed to flee from the spot during the raid,” he added.

“As per the accused’ Singh called them on Tuesday evening seeking sexual favours at a secluded farm near Dumri Juara halt. Earlier, Singh had promised to give them a new mobile phone. When one of the accused asked him for it, he refused,” the SDPO said.

“While one of the accused was involved in the sexual act, three others smashed Singh’s head an with an iron rod, killing him,” added the police officer.

“We are in the process of verifying the claims of the accused. We are scanning call details and have sent the recordings of phone call conversations of all accused and the Sub-Inspector,” the SDPO said.

Singh was posted at Mufassil police station in Samastipur district and had come to his native village on official leave.

–IANS

ajk/khz/ash