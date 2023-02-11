Three policemen were killed following an attack by unidentified gunmen on a police vehicle in Nigeria’s southern state of Anambra, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased policemen from the neighboring state of Delta were on an assignment en route to another neighboring state of Abia, when they were attacked by unidentified gunmen on a road in the Ihiala local government area of Anambra, said Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra police spokesperson, in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police vehicle was also set ablaze by the gunmen after the attack on Friday afternoon, said Ikenga.

Efforts are currently ongoing in tracking the armed men that committed this act, he added.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in parts of Nigeria, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.

