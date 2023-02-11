WORLD

3 policemen killed by gunmen in southern Nigeria

NewsWire
0
0

Three policemen were killed following an attack by unidentified gunmen on a police vehicle in Nigeria’s southern state of Anambra, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased policemen from the neighboring state of Delta were on an assignment en route to another neighboring state of Abia, when they were attacked by unidentified gunmen on a road in the Ihiala local government area of Anambra, said Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra police spokesperson, in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police vehicle was also set ablaze by the gunmen after the attack on Friday afternoon, said Ikenga.

Efforts are currently ongoing in tracking the armed men that committed this act, he added.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in parts of Nigeria, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.

20230211-225203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adelaide International 1: Djokovic beats Korda for 92nd tour-level trophy

    12 journalists killed in Ukraine since beginning of war

    PIO women execs at Dorsey’s Block, Cook’s Apple to address world...

    US State Department adviser visits S.Korea for talks on alliance, N.Korea