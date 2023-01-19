SOUTH ASIAWORLD

3 policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan

A terrorist attack in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (KP) left three police personnel killed, according to police.

A group of terrorists carrying explosive material attacked a police check-post in the Tekhta Beg area of Kyber Agency, a district bordering Afghanistan in the country’s KP province, police in the area told local media on Thursday.

An exchange of fire took place between the police force and the terrorists, killing at least three policemen on the spot, said the police, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police have launched a search operation in the area to hunt for the culprits.

No group has claimed the attack yet.

