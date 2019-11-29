3 policemen suspended in Hyd vet’s rape and murder case

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (IANS) The Cyberabad police on Saturday suspended three policemen, including a sub-inspector, for the delay in registering a missing case of a woman veterinarian, who was later found gang-raped and murdered at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said the police personnel were suspended for dereliction of duty. According to a statement from the commissioner’s office on Saturday night, a detailed inquiry has found that they delayed the registration of an FIR relating to the missing woman on the intervening night of November 27 and 28.

M. Ravi Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Police, Shamshabad Police Station, P. Venu Gopal Reddy and A. Sathyanarayana Goud, both head constables at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Police Station, have been placed under suspension till further orders.

“All the officers of Cyberabad Police have been once again instructed to register cases irrespective of jurisdiction whenever a complaint related to cognisable offence is received in the police station,” said the Commissioner.

The family of the victim alleged that the police did not respond quickly when they approached them to lodge the missing complaint at 11 p.m. They said the police wasted a lot of time over jurisdiction issue between two police stations besides asking them inappropriate questions.

According to the National Commissioner for Women, the police asked the victim’s mother did she have an affair with somebody.

The victim’s family had approached the police one-and-half hour after she had called her sister from her mobile phone, stating that she was stranded near a toll gate at Shamshabad as her Scooty got punctured. The victim also told her that she was feeling frightened as the place was deserted.

–IANS

ms/arm