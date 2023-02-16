INDIA

3 self-styled leaders arrested in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested three self-styled leaders, who the police claim, had threatened media persons and given anti-national statements, police said on Thursday.

The three had media persons on Wednesday.

“Three miscreants, namely Suhail Khan, Nadeem Shafi Rather and Umar Majeed Wani, were arrested. They were self-styled leaders and had threatened and intimidated media persons, and gave an anti-national byte yesterday in a press conference,” police said.

An FIR has been registered and the police have started the investigation.

Further details are awaited.

