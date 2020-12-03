3 sentenced for 6yrs by NIA special court in fake currency case

The National Investigations Agency (NIA) special court on Wednesday convicted three persons in connection with a fake currency racket case, three years after they were arrested.

The NIA special court sentenced three accused persons – Mohammed Sajjad Ali, M. G. Raju and Abdul Kadir who pleaded guilty and were sentenced to six years Simple Imprisonment along with a total fine of Rs 20,000.

It all started with the arrest of four accused Mohammed Sajjad Ali, M. G. Raju, Gangadhar Ramappa Kolkar and Vanitha from various parts of Bengaluru City in March 2018 by the Madanayakanahalli police.

The four were booked under 489B (using fake currency), 489C (possession of fake currency), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subsequently, the case was taken over by the NIA in September 2018. At the time of their arrest, Madanayakanahalli police had recovered fake currency notes of face value of Rs 6,84,000 which were in fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination.

The NIA in a statement, said, “During the investigation, the involvement of four more persons namely Vijay from Karnataka and Sabiruddin, Abdul Kadir and Jahiruddin all from Malda, West Bengal was revealed.

Vijay, Sabiruddin, and Abdul Kadir were arrested while accused Jahiruddin is still absconding, the statement added.

“After completing the investigation, NIA filed a charge-sheet against four arrested accused Mohammed Sajjad Ali, M. G. Raju, Gangadhar Ramappa Kolkar and Vanitha on November 3, 2019 and subsequently supplementary charge-sheets were filed against Abdul Kadir on March 8,2019, Sabiruddin on September 5, 2019 and Vijay on June 20, 2020,” the NIA claimed in its statement.

It further noted that trial against the remaining four charge-sheeted accused is continuing.

The further investigation against the absconding accused Jahiruddin is also continued.

