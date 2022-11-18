WORLD

3 sentenced to life for downing Malaysia Airlines flight over Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

Dutch judges have sentenced three suspects in absentia to life imprisonment for the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, killing all the 298 people on board.

In the sentencing on Thursday, Igor Girkin, the military leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, was convicted of deploying the missile and seeking Russian help; Sergei Dubinsky was found to have ordered and overseen the transport of the Buk missile launcher; and Leonid Kharchenko was found to have overseen the Buk, acting on Dubinsky’s instructions.

A fourth suspect Oleg Pulatov, a Russian citizen also in absentia, was acquitted although the judges found that he knew about the missile, reports Xinhua news agency.

The three were also ordered to pay more than 16 million euros in damages to the relatives of the victims.

The sentences were announced following a two-hour hearing in a high-security court house near Amsterdam in the presence of the victims’ relatives.

“The court considers it proven that flight MH17 was hit by a Buk missile fired from an agricultural field near (the village of) Pervomaiskyi in Ukraine. This was in separatist-controlled territory,” a summary of the ruling read.

The ruling was in line with the findings of a previous scrutiny conducted by a joint investigation team (JIT) between the Netherlands, Belgium, Ukraine, Australia and Malaysia.

According to the ruling, the three suspects played an essential role in the downing of flight MH17 by organising, guiding and carrying out the fieldwork.

An appeal can be lodged against the court’s decision within two weeks, according to the summary.

On July 17, 2014, 298 people, including 80 children and 15 crew, boarded the flight to Kuala Lumpur at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

The plane was cruising at 33,000 feet over Ukraine. It was the early days of Russia’s efforts to control parts of the country.

In response, Ukraine closed the airspace at lower altitudes — up to 32,000 feet.

The flight was downed while was flying 1,000 feet above this restricted airspace.

Of the 298 on board from 17 countries, 196 were from the Netherlands, 43 from Malaysia, 38 from Australia and 10 from the UK.

Based on the JIT investigation, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service (OM) decided to prosecute the suspects on June 19, 2019.

The Court of The Hague started the trial on March 9, 2020.

While Russia has rejected the findings and called the JIT report “biased and politically motivated”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Thursday’s ruling a “very important decision”.

20221118-091003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Doull feels Latham should take over from Williamson as New Zealand’s...

    Dems wheel out heavy artillery Obama to save face in midterms

    Over 2,000 guests to join Queen Elizabeth’s funeral today

    Killer of Indian-American sheriff’s deputy found guilty, could face death