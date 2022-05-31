Three people were shot on the campus of Xavier University of Louisiana after a high school graduation ceremony, authorities said.

The shooting took place on Tuesday following the graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff Community School, WDSU television station reported.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to the New Orleans police, Xinhua news agency reported.

No more information is immediately available.

Xavier University of Louisiana is a private, historically Black, Catholic university in New Orleans, US southern state of Louisiana, according to its website.

The US has seen at least 214 mass shootings so far this year, according to an online database that keeps a record of the country’s gun violence incidents.

More than 17,000 people have died in gun-related episodes across the US over the past five months, including at least 653 children and teenagers.

