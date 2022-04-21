INDIA

3 soldiers, civilian injured during encounter at Baramulla in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Three soldiers and a civilian have been injured during an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.

“Exact location of encounter is Malwah area. In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a civilian recieved minor injuries. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220421-052603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DMK govt fulfilled 202 of 505 poll promises, says TN CM

    PM Modi greets new Punjab Chief Minister Channi

    Maha, NTPC to set up ultra-mega 2500-MW solar power park

    Gujarat reports record single-day spike of 14,097 Covid cases