3 soldiers killed in terror attack in Pakistan

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in the country’s southwestern Balochistan province, the Pakistani military said.

A group of terrorists attacked security forces post in the Marget area of Balochistan early Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement, adding that the post has recently been established to help check extortions targeting coal mines in the area.

“Troops on the post retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists,” the ISPR said. However, in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, three soldiers lost their lives while one terrorist was also killed by the security forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Based on follow-up, a likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation has been launched, it said.

At present, the operation is progressing well and security forces are maintaining pressure to block terrorists from escaping from the area, it added.

The military said the Pakistani security forces have remained determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress in Balochistan.

20230521-051404

