Three stations of Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line – Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha – will remain closed to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

DMRC officials said the decision to keep these three metro stations shut for this duration was taken “due to security reasons” but did not elaborate.

“As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday),” DMRC wrote in its official Twitter site.

However, it has been learned from Delhi Police sources that an advisory to shut three Metro stations has been given as the police fear that a number of farmers protesting at border areas of Delhi for the last seven months can enter the national capital on Saturday.

On Saturday, farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe ‘Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas” and further part of the protest, farmers will also visit the Raj Bhavan (the Governor House) in several states.

Raj Niwas, the official residence of Delhi Lt. Governor, is located in the Civil Lines area.

–IANS

pd/vd