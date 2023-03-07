INDIA

3 students electrocuted to death in Gujarat

Three students were electrocuted to death at Katakda village in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district after they reportedly came in contact with a live wire while returning home from school.

Bhayabha Jambucha, a resident of the village, told mediapersons that he was informed by a villager that his nephew Naitik (12) got injured, so he rushed to the other side of the village. On reaching the spot, he found the three children lying on the ground. They were rushed to the nearby government hospital, where the doctor declared them brought dead.

Along with Naitak, his younger sisters, Priyanka (10) and Komal Chauhan (12), died in the accident, Jambucha said.

Jambucha said it is difficult to say whether the live wire was part of the farm fence or of the grid line of Gujarat Paschim Vij Company Ltd, a state government-owned power distribution company.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, and sent bodies for postmortem.

