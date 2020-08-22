Canindia News

3 suspected Pak intruders shot dead in Punjab

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday shot dead three suspected Pakistani intruders along the International Border in Punjab.

Officials said the incident took place in the early hours, when BSF personnel spotted some movement across the fence in Tarn Taran district.

They said the intruders were challenged and subsequently shot dead in an exchange of fire. Two bodies have been recovered along with a rifle. The area has been cordoned off and a search has been launched to retrieve the third body, officials said.

It is not clear whether the intruders were militants or drug smugglers.

–IANS

