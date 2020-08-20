3 suspicious deaths being investigated by Peel homicide bureau

Region of Peel – Investigators from the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau are investigating the suspicious death of three men in a residence in the City of Mississauga.

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 1:33 p.m., police responded to a sudden death call at a residence within a condominium building in the area of Burnhamthorpe Rd West and Confederation Parkway in Mississauga.

Upon police arrival they located three men in their late 20’s, deceased within one of the residential units. Another man inside the residence was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, was later considered to be in serious condition and has now been upgraded to stable condition.

The coroner attended the scene and determined that the deaths were suspicious in nature and the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau were notified and took over carriage of the investigation due to the circumstances.

Investigators are concerned that illicit substances found within the residence may have been laced with an unknown substance. These types of drugs are manufactured illegally and in ways that cause inconsistency in potency. This process makes the combination of drugs unpredictable and potentially life threatening for users.

At this time, the type of illicit substances located, have yet to be determined.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.