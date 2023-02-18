INDIA

3 terrorist associates arrested from Kulgam in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday. The police also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

“In a major success in curbing terrorist activities and to safeguard the public from these miscreants, police parties of PC Hatipora and police station Behibagh arrested three terrorist associates of banned terrorist outfit HM on Friday at about 05:19 p.m. and recovered live arms and ammunition from their possession,” police said.

Police said based on a credible input regarding anti-national elements carrying illegal arms and ammunition with them moving in a vehicle, Kulgam police established a specific Naka at Daderkoot, Alamganj Crossing.

A motorcycle was intercepted by the police parties present there. While searching the vehicle and the suspected persons, arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession including one pistol, two pistol magazines and 13 live pistol rounds.

They have been identified as Mohd Abass Wagay, a resident of Imamsahab; Gowhar Shafi Mir and Nisar Rehman Sheikh, both residents of DK Pora in Shopian.

“All the three persons were detained and after sustained interrogation, it was revealed that they were involved in terror crimes and were providing support to terror organisation,” police said.

20230218-150805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Scindia-Vijayvargiya once arch-rivals in MPCA, surprise with new chemistry

    Meenakshi Lekhi slams Mamata’s ‘silence’ over Partha Chatterjee row

    Poonam Dhillon praises Navdeep Wadali for keeping up family tradition

    After two years of Covid, Goa Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandals celebrate Chaturthi...