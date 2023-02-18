Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday. The police also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

“In a major success in curbing terrorist activities and to safeguard the public from these miscreants, police parties of PC Hatipora and police station Behibagh arrested three terrorist associates of banned terrorist outfit HM on Friday at about 05:19 p.m. and recovered live arms and ammunition from their possession,” police said.

Police said based on a credible input regarding anti-national elements carrying illegal arms and ammunition with them moving in a vehicle, Kulgam police established a specific Naka at Daderkoot, Alamganj Crossing.

A motorcycle was intercepted by the police parties present there. While searching the vehicle and the suspected persons, arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession including one pistol, two pistol magazines and 13 live pistol rounds.

They have been identified as Mohd Abass Wagay, a resident of Imamsahab; Gowhar Shafi Mir and Nisar Rehman Sheikh, both residents of DK Pora in Shopian.

“All the three persons were detained and after sustained interrogation, it was revealed that they were involved in terror crimes and were providing support to terror organisation,” police said.

20230218-150805