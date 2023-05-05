Three terrorist associates were arrested by J&K Police and other security forces from Awantipora and Shopian districts and incriminating materials and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said on Friday.

“In Awantipora, acting on specific information, Awantipora police with the assistance of Anantnag police, Army and CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation on May 4in Tral Awantipora,” police said.

“During the search operation two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM identified as Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad, both residents of Tral Awantipora, were arrested.”

On their disclosure, arms and ammunition including an AK-56, two AK magazines, 56 AK live rounds, three pistols, six pistol magazines, 24 pistol live Rounds and other incriminating materials have been recovered.

A case under has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.

“The timely and effective action of police and security forces by busting the terrorist associates module have resulted in averting a possible major tragedy as well as avoided the nefarious designs of JeM to recruit young boys for their illegal/unlawful activities,” police said

In Shopian, during naka checking at Nagisheran, a joint party of Shopian police, army, and the CRPF intercepted an individual who attempted to evade the joint party but was apprehended.

He has been identified as Mohd Asgar Dar, a resident of Nagisheran Shopian.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol, one magazine and eight live rounds were recovered from his possession.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that he was working as a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT,” police said.

20230505-210402