INDIA

3 terrorists killed in encounter at Anantnag in J&K

Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, police said.

“One more terrorist killed (Total 03). Retrieval and identification of the killed terrorists yet to be done,” a police official said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

