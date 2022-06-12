INDIA

3 terrorists killed in encounter at J&K’s Pulwama

Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Drabgam area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Sunday.

“Two more terrorists killed (Total 3). Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on,” police added.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Earlier on Saturday, one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

There were two encounters on Tuesday in Kashmir. One terrorist was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district while two LeT terrorists were killed at Chaktaras Kandi area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

On Monday, Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

