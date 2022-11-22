ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

‘3 to 4 Drishyams’ are the tonic Bollywood needs, says Ajay Devgn

NewsWire
0
0

‘Drishyam 2’, headlined by Ajay Devgn has brought some much-needed cheer to the beleaguered Bollywood box office with a strong opening worldwide weekend gross of Rs 89 crore, reports ‘Variety’.

The suspense thriller, which also stars Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, is a sequel to the 2015 hit ‘Drishyam’. The Hindi-language films are remakes of the Malayalam-language ‘Drishyam’ films (2013 and 2021) headlined by Mohanlal. Bollywood has been undergoing a box-office slump in 2022 and ‘Drishyam 2’ serves as a tonic to revive it.

“To talk about tonic, I feel it needs three or four Drishyams — that is what is required, I hope this is the beginning,” Devgn told ‘Variety’ in an exclusive interview. “The bottomline is all about entertainment. Also, when I watch a film, I really need to enjoy it, whatever the kinds of emotion it has.”

He added: “I feel it is not very easy to make entertaining films — you have to keep the audiences engaged for two and a half hours. And audiences have become very smart, so you can’t just give them bullshit. Even when you talk about entertainment in commercial cinema, you have to give them something new.”

Looking into his future, Devgn said: “I want to pick up characters who have done great things and made great sacrifices, and people don’t know much about them. So, we have two or three scripts that we’re working on.”

He was referencing his period drama, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, which was the biggest Indian box-office hit of 2020. ‘Variety’ reports Devgn is now planning on taking the franchise forward with films and series based on the concept of the unsung warrior.

“An unsung warrior for me does not mean sacrifices from that era, it could be in today’s society. There are a lot of people who amaze you by the kind of work they’re doing and making sacrifices,” he said.

Next up for Devgn is ‘Bholaa’, a remake of the 2019 Tamil-language Lokesh Kanagaraj hit ‘Kaithi’ (Prisoner), which he is also directing. The film is in post production and due for a March 2023 release, ‘Variety’ reports.

Also ready for theatrical release is ‘Maidaan’, a period biographical soccer film based on the life of the legendary Indian coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film, which has Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao in other lead roles, and the music of A.R. Rahman, is scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.

20221122-060010

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IIFA Press Conference: Salman Khan is host supreme for IIFA awards...

    ‘Laal Tamatar’ from ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ brings out flavoursome life of its...

    Second Coming: ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ to have an ensemble cast

    Alia Bhatt named PETA’s 2021 Person of the Year