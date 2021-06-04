Toronto is opening more than 10,000 additional vaccination appointments for next week across three City-run immunization clinics. The new appointments at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Cloverdale Mall and Scarborough Town Centre clinics will be available to book in the provincial booking system today as of 11:30 a.m.

Today, Ontario announced that anyone 70 years of age or older, as well as anyone who received a first Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose on or before April 18, will be eligible to book accelerated second dose appointments for City-operated clinics as of Monday, June 7.

Vaccination is available in City-run clinics by confirmed appointment only and not by walk-in. Appointments at City-run clinics can be booked through the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button on www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007).

Yesterday, the province also updated the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine guidance and announced that first and second doses of different COVID-19 vaccine can be safely combined. The Province is expecting to open “second dose only” appointments at a 12-week interval to first-dose AstraZeneca recipients in the provincial booking system starting next week.

Once appointments are opened, anyone who received a first dose of AstraZeneca will be able to book a second dose vaccination appointment at a City-run clinic for a date 12 weeks after their initial dose. In the meantime, individuals who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and are opting to receive either a second dose of AstraZeneca or a mRNA vaccine can now schedule their second dose appointment at a participating pharmacy.

Anyone with an existing appointment at a hospital or other vaccination partner clinic who is now booking an earlier appointment at a City-run clinic or unable to attend their appointment is urged to cancel the existing appointment by contacting the clinic directly. Cancelling unneeded appointments lets someone else book that slot and access vaccine that will protect them, their friends and family.

Vaccination appointments – including the 10,000 new appointments – can also be booked as first dose appointments for anyone age 12 and older. Youth are encouraged to schedule first dose appointments as soon as possible so that their second dose can be administered before the start of the next school year. All City-run clinics require appointments made through the provincial booking system: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/.

City-run clinics are administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

To easily connect to resources including vaccine appointment bookings, information on vaccines and upcoming telephone town halls, Toronto residents can text “VACCINE” to 1-833-750-0888 or 833-750-0888 for more information.