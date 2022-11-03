INDIALIFESTYLE

3 tourists stranded in Gulmarg rescued by police

NewsWire
0
0

Three tourists stranded in the Afarwat heights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg ski resort were rescued on Thursday by the police.

A rescue party rushed to the area on Wednesday evening after receiving information about the stranded tourists, police sources said.

“The three rescued tourists have been identified as Bharadwaj, Raju and Ananya, all residents of Hyderabad,” the sources said.

“The tourists thanked the police for their timely rescue. They disclosed that after proceeding towards the cable car (gondola), they had lost their way.”

20221103-105802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: Akhilesh’s registration campaign for free electricity sop

    ‘Ooo Ooo’ featuring Ileana D’Cruz is an urban and contemporary track

    Man fires at mother-in-law, arrested

    Ajith participates in shooting championship in Trichy