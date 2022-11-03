Three tourists stranded in the Afarwat heights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg ski resort were rescued on Thursday by the police.

A rescue party rushed to the area on Wednesday evening after receiving information about the stranded tourists, police sources said.

“The three rescued tourists have been identified as Bharadwaj, Raju and Ananya, all residents of Hyderabad,” the sources said.

“The tourists thanked the police for their timely rescue. They disclosed that after proceeding towards the cable car (gondola), they had lost their way.”

