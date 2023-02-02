INDIA

3 troopers injured in J’khand landmine blast airlifted to Ranchi

Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured when a landmine planted by the Maoists in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa district exploded on Thursday. The injured have been airlifted to Ranchi.

The IED explosion occurred during a search operation by the security forces in Meralgadha area of the district.

The injured personnel — Rajesh Pathak, BD Anal and Pankaj Yadav — have been admitted to Medica hospital in the state capital.

Seven such incidents have been recorded within the last month, in which 15 personnel and villagers have suffered injuries.

On January 25, Sub-Inspector Ansar Ali of CRPF’s 197 Battalion was injured during a search operation in Anjanbeda village of Chaibasa.

On January 24, an 18-year-old villager who was on her way to the market was injured in an IED blast.

On January 11, six jawans were injured in a landmine blast in Tonto police station area.

Earlier, on January 12, three jawans were injured in an explosion in the same area.

Such blasts also occurred on January 20 and January 13.

Significantly, a joint team of the CRPF, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Jharkhand Jaguar forces and state police has been conducting search operations in the Kolhan division since the last few months for the Maoists, who in retaliation have laid mines at several places in the forests of the area.

