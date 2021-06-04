A station house officer, a sub-inspector and a head constable have been suspended after an accused allegedly died in police custody in a Uttar Pradesh village in Sultanpur district. A probe has also been ordered.

According to SP Sultanpur, Vipin Mishra, 35-year-old Rajesh Kori was booked for kidnapping a 15-year-old on May 31.

“Both were residents of Jagdishpur village under Kudewar police circle. The two had eloped to Ayodhya where Rajesh owns a sweet shop. They were found on Wednesday and brought back to Sultanpur.

“The girl was sent back home after recording her statement while Rajesh was lodged in the lock-up,” he said.

Kori allegedly fell sick and was taken to a Community Health Clinic, where doctors declared him dead on Thursday evening.

“A post mortem examination by a panel under the NHRC guidelines is being done,” said Mishra.

SHO Kudewar Arvind Pandey, sub-inspector Shastrajit Prasad, head constable Brijesh Kumar Singh have been suspended and action has been recommended against home guard Bholendra for laxity and dereliction of duty, said the SP.

Sources said Kori was devastated after being arrested and the girl also gave statement against him.

–IANS

amita/in