INDIA

3 UP doctors booked for gang rape

Three doctors of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district have been booked for gang rape.

According to reports, a Lucknow woman approached the SSP of Basti district and handed over her complaint alleging that the accused gang raped her after one of them befriended her on a social media platform around seven weeks ago.

The Basti police have registered an FIR under the IPC sections 376-D for gang rape, 504 for insulting and 506 for criminal intimidation at Sadar police station.

An investigation in the matter was initiated on Thursday.

Circle Officer (CO) City, Alok Prasad said that the FIR has been registered against two doctors posted at Kaili Hospital in Basti and their doctor friend in this connection to the complaint provided by the woman.

He said the police are further investigating the matter and the medical examination of the woman as well as the process of recording her statement under CrPC section 164 before the judicial magistrate is under process.

The CO said so far, no arrests have been made in the matter and it will be done as per the findings of the investigation.

In her complaint, the woman said that one Dr Siddharth working with Kaili hospital befriended her on the social media website and she visited Basti to meet him on August 10.

She alleged that the doctor took her to a room in the hostel of Kaili hospital and forcibly made sexual relations.

She alleged that the doctor then called up his two other friends, and they also raped her.

