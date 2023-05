Three visually impaired brothers were killed on Saturday when a house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Officials said the tragic incident took place in the morning in Pullar village of Nagseni tehsil.

They added that the victims’ mother and sister were rescued.

“The victims were identified as Rajesh Kumar, 30, Ravinder Kumar, 32 and Sajan Kumar, 28,” the officials added.

