Three wanted persons, including two juveniles, who were involved in a shootout at the house of an Assistant Superintendent of Jail in the national capital, were apprehended by the Delhi Police following an encounter.

Jasmeet Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said that total three rounds that is, two by the accused and one by the police, were fired on Wednesday evening

The police official added that Subham, 20, was apprehended along with his two juvenile associates from the main road near north west Delhi’s Holambi Khurd village.

“A team of Inspector Shivkumar and Inspector Pawan Kumar supervised by ACP Attar Singh got a tip off about the accused. They were wanted in a case of a shootout in Hirankudna village at the house of an Assistant Superintendent of Jail presently posted in Mandoli. The accused persons had fired at his house in order to intimidate him as he had allegedly rebuked Yudhvir alias Kala Pandit, brother of one of the juveniles who is lodged in Mandoli jail under the Jail Superintendent,” Singh said.

The accused wanted to teach the jail official a lesson for alleged humiliation of Yudhvir by the latter in jail.

The police laid a trap to nab all the accused but Shubham and one of the juveniles started firing towards the police team to which one shot was fired by the police in retaliation.

Finally all three accused were surrounded, nabbed and disarmed by the police.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Special Cell police station regarding nabbing of all three accused by the Special Cell team.

An investigation into the case is underway.

