INDIA

3 wanted snatchers held in South Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Three robbers, who created havoc in Delhi by committing back to back snatching, were held by the police from South District areas.

A senior police official said that the accused were identified as Mohit, Lavkush Pratap, and Rakesh.

“The police noticed a man was travelling on a bike in Amdrews Ganj area in suspicious condition. He was asked to pull over, but the accused tried to run away. He was later apprehended following a chase. The accused was identified as Mohit,” the official said. Lavkush Pratap was held from Sangam Vihar while Rakesh was apprehended from Ambedkar Nagar.

Police said that the trio were involved in more than dozen cases.

20230521-184602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP leaders unveil Parshuram temple in Lucknow

    Nashik-Mumbai ‘long march’ takes a toll on farmers’ health, 40 ill

    Modi meets Nokia chief Pekka Lundmark

    Amreen Malhotra enters ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’