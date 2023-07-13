INDIA

3 water treatment plants shut down in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that due to the increasing water level of the Yamuna river, his government has decided to shut down three water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla which will lead to water scarcity in few areas.

In a tweet, he said: “Due to the increasing water levels in the Yamuna River, the Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants are being shut down. As a result, some areas of Delhi will face water scarcity. As soon as the Yamuna water recedes, we will try to start them as soon as possible.”

Earlier, the Delhi government also ordered the closure of all educational institutes in the flood-affected areas.

As of Thursday morning, the water level of the Yamuna stood at 208.46 meters, way above the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister made an “appeal to all volunteers, councillors, MLAs and all other people to visit relief camps and provide all possible support”.

Due to the increasing water level, surrounding areas of the river are getting inundated, leading to evacuation of people.

Sources in the Delhi government said that they have evacuated 16,000 persons and sent to relief camps.

