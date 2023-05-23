INDIALIFESTYLE

3 ways to enjoy watermelon this summer

New Delhi, May 23 (IANSlife) There are always two sides to everything – including our love for summer! While long and sunny days are enough to instantly lift one’s mood, the scorching temperatures can make anyone scramble for respite.

Love it or hate it, you have to #BeatTheHeat. Our advice? Jump into the refreshing goodness of the season’s most refreshing fruit – Watermelons! Made of 90 per cent water and consumable in a variety of ways, watermelons are delicious, and a must-have for hydration.

So, to help you stay cool and fresh throughout the season, Breezer shared three ways to enjoy watermelons this summer.

Make juicy watermelon popsicles at home: Nothing beats the heat like an icy popsicle on a sunny day, especially one that’s made from fresh, juicy watermelons straight from the kitchen. Luckily, it’s incredibly easy to make your own quick popsicles to go! Blend watermelon and sugar into a thick juice-like consistency, pour it into popsicle molds available at a store or online, freeze until firm, and enjoy. If you don’t have a mold available, simply repurpose empty watermelon shells as molds to make it a truly watermelon-y experience.

Enjoy a cold watermelon drink for instant rejuvenation: Some summer days can get unsparingly hot, making you want to unwind with a rejuvenating drink after a long day outdoors. Simply quench your thirst by sipping on a Breezer Watermelon Mint with friends or stir up a quick watermelon lemonade with watermelon, mint, lemons, and lemon zest for a quick fix of hydration at home.

Keep it simple and slice it up – fix it in salads or even burgers: Fruits are an essential part of a healthy diet, and it’s often recommended to have the whole fruit to reap its full benefits. Sliced-up watermelons can be consumed as a dessert or a quick snack to help you stay hydrated all summer long. To keep things interesting, you could also add feta cheese and mint to your serving and fix yourself a quick, easy, and delightfully refreshing salad. If you’re feeling more creative, consider giving plain-jane burgers a summery makeover by adding a big slice of watermelon and some feta to fresh whole wheat burger buns, alongside a patty of your choice – and your watermelon feta burgers are ready to be devoured!

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

