New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANSlife) It’s Thanksgiving, and there is nothing better than a perfectly paired cocktail to tie your meal together seamlessly. Sure, you could absolutely break open your favourite bottle of wine, but we think these festive, seasonal cocktails make a special occasion like Thanksgiving dinner all the more special.
Apple Cider with JD Fire
Ingredients:
. 1/2 lemon
. 1 tablespoon brown sugar.
. 2 ice cubes
. 45 ml Jack Daniel’s Fire
. 235 ml apple cider
Instructions:
. Rim the glasses
. Juice half a lemon. Carefully pour the juice onto a plate or in a small container. Add the sugar to another plate or container.
. Gently dip the rim of a clean glass in lemon juice, then in brown sugar. Make circular motions to coat the rim evenly.
. Add the ice cubes to a glass. Pour the Jack Daniel’s Fire into the glass or cocktail bowl. Fill it with apple cider. Give it a stir with a spoon or a cinnamon stick.
GARNISH: 1 cinnamon stick, 1 apple cut in slices
Tennessee Toddy
Ingredients:
. 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7
. 15 ml honey
. 15 ml lemon juice
. 120 ml hot water
Instructions:
. Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug.
. Add honey and lemon juice.
. Pour in 1/2 cup hot water and stir.
. Garnish with whole spices like cloves, cinnamon sticks, and star anise.
Tennessee Coffee
Ingredients:
. 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7
. 1 Mug Coffee
. 1 tsp Brown Sugar
. Coffee Creamer
. Whipped Cream (Garnish)
. Coffee (Garnish)
Instructions:
. Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee.
. Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar.
. Top with whipped cream and coffee.
. Stir and enjoy
. GARNISH: Whip Cream and Coffee
(Pankaj Arora, Brand Advocacy Manager – India Area, Brown-Forman)
