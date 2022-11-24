New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANSlife) It’s Thanksgiving, and there is nothing better than a perfectly paired cocktail to tie your meal together seamlessly. Sure, you could absolutely break open your favourite bottle of wine, but we think these festive, seasonal cocktails make a special occasion like Thanksgiving dinner all the more special.

Apple Cider with JD Fire

Ingredients:

. 1/2 lemon

. 1 tablespoon brown sugar.

. 2 ice cubes

. 45 ml Jack Daniel’s Fire

. 235 ml apple cider

Instructions:

. Rim the glasses

. Juice half a lemon. Carefully pour the juice onto a plate or in a small container. Add the sugar to another plate or container.

. Gently dip the rim of a clean glass in lemon juice, then in brown sugar. Make circular motions to coat the rim evenly.

. Add the ice cubes to a glass. Pour the Jack Daniel’s Fire into the glass or cocktail bowl. Fill it with apple cider. Give it a stir with a spoon or a cinnamon stick.

GARNISH: 1 cinnamon stick, 1 apple cut in slices

Tennessee Toddy

Ingredients:

. 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

. 15 ml honey

. 15 ml lemon juice

. 120 ml hot water

Instructions:

. Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug.

. Add honey and lemon juice.

. Pour in 1/2 cup hot water and stir.

. Garnish with whole spices like cloves, cinnamon sticks, and star anise.

Tennessee Coffee

Ingredients:

. 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

. 1 Mug Coffee

. 1 tsp Brown Sugar

. Coffee Creamer

. Whipped Cream (Garnish)

. Coffee (Garnish)

Instructions:

. Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee.

. Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar.

. Top with whipped cream and coffee.

. Stir and enjoy

. GARNISH: Whip Cream and Coffee

(Pankaj Arora, Brand Advocacy Manager – India Area, Brown-Forman)

