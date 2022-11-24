INDIALIFESTYLE

3 whiskey cocktails perfect for your Thanksgiving dinner

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANSlife) It’s Thanksgiving, and there is nothing better than a perfectly paired cocktail to tie your meal together seamlessly. Sure, you could absolutely break open your favourite bottle of wine, but we think these festive, seasonal cocktails make a special occasion like Thanksgiving dinner all the more special.

Apple Cider with JD Fire

Ingredients:

. 1/2 lemon

. 1 tablespoon brown sugar.

. 2 ice cubes

. 45 ml Jack Daniel’s Fire

. 235 ml apple cider

Instructions:

. Rim the glasses

. Juice half a lemon. Carefully pour the juice onto a plate or in a small container. Add the sugar to another plate or container.

. Gently dip the rim of a clean glass in lemon juice, then in brown sugar. Make circular motions to coat the rim evenly.

. Add the ice cubes to a glass. Pour the Jack Daniel’s Fire into the glass or cocktail bowl. Fill it with apple cider. Give it a stir with a spoon or a cinnamon stick.

GARNISH: 1 cinnamon stick, 1 apple cut in slices

Tennessee Toddy

Ingredients:

. 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

. 15 ml honey

. 15 ml lemon juice

. 120 ml hot water

Instructions:

. Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug.

. Add honey and lemon juice.

. Pour in 1/2 cup hot water and stir.

. Garnish with whole spices like cloves, cinnamon sticks, and star anise.

Tennessee Coffee

Ingredients:

. 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

. 1 Mug Coffee

. 1 tsp Brown Sugar

. Coffee Creamer

. Whipped Cream (Garnish)

. Coffee (Garnish)

Instructions:

. Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee.

. Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar.

. Top with whipped cream and coffee.

. Stir and enjoy

. GARNISH: Whip Cream and Coffee

(Pankaj Arora, Brand Advocacy Manager – India Area, Brown-Forman)

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221124-123403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shraddha murder case: Aftab to be taken for medical check-up, Narco...

    AINRC will be dumped by BJP if NDA comes to power:...

    Raj Council of Ministers passes resolution seeking repeal of Agnipath scheme

    EU concerned about rights situation in Pak putting in doubt its...