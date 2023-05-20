New Delhi, May 20 (IANSlife) Celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May, World Whisky Day is a wonderful reason to craft your cocktail and drink it too. The house of Pernod Ricard India brings you a selection of their smoothest whiskies from Ballantine’s, Blenders Pride and Seagram’s Longitude 77. Go the old-fashioned route or add a modern twist of your own, these drams are sure to brighten up your day.

Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Barrel Finish

The latest addition to the Ballantine’s range, Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Barrel Finish is aged for seven years and finished in bourbon barrels, combining the depth of scotch with the sweet touch of bourbon to give you the best of both worlds. A whisky with all the character of Ballantine’s, but with an added touch of toffee apple and caramel thanks to the finish in bourbon barrels.

A popular way to enjoy Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Barrel Finish is in an Old Fashioned, with a couple of dashes of orange bitters to complement the sweet notes of the whisky. But, we also know it’s great neat or on the rocks, or with a premium cola for extra refreshment.

Blenders Pride Reserve Collection

Launched in 2011, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection (BPRC) sits at the top of the Indian whisky pyramid. With 150 years of Seagram’s heritage of fine whisky craftsmanship, it’s a doorway to the world of scotches for aspiring consumers. BPRC is handcrafted with reserve scotch malts and blended with the finest Indian grain spirits by master blender Kevin Balmforth. The brand’s attributes – no artificial flavours, consistent quality, and exceptional taste  ensure BPRC’s status as a category leader.

Longitude 77

Presenting ‘Seagram’s Longitude 77’ Indian Single Malt Whisky – from the House of Pernod Ricard India. The brand is an homage to the enchanting spirit of India and reimagines an India of unparalleled luxury and sophistication. It is crafted in small batches with utmost care for seekers of authentic contemporary Indian luxury. The brand gets its name from Longitude 77 – A line that marks India’s position on the world map. It represents India’s richness of ingredients, historical craftsmanship, her diverse culture, and rich terroir.

A line that connects India’s glorious past, enchanting present and vibrant future Every pack of Longitude 77 pays tribute to the colour indigo – India’s unique gift to the world.

The pack also features a stamp – a symbol that commemorates the best of what India has to offer to the world. It is more than just a Luxury Indian Single Malt. It’s a tribute to a land rich in culture, heritage, and natural beauty, told through the art of whisky-making.

