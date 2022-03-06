INDIA

3 women consume poison after being termed ‘immoral’

By NewsWire
0
0

Three women employees of a spa, allegedly consumed poison outside a police station in Shamli after they were accused of being involved in a sex racket.

The women, all in their twenties, were unable to bear the humiliation and consumed poison after which they were taken to a hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

The police said the incident is linked to a case registered against seven people, including six women, on January 4.

They were all accused of indulging in ‘immoral activities under the garb of running a spa’. The three women are among the accused.

The women, in a suicide note addressed to SP Shamli Sukirti Madhav, said, “All the charges against us were false. We were humiliated at the police station. One of our weddings also got cancelled.”

One of the relatives alleged, “The cops demanded bribes from those working at the spa centre. They illegally kept them in custody for over 24 hours for not paying the money.”

Dismissing the allegations, SP Shamli Sukirti Madhav said, “Police had inputs of immoral activities and so we raided the spa. Seven people, including six women, were arrested. The probe has been handed over to Shamli ASP. Appropriate action will be taken once we collect all the details.”

Meanwhile, Dr Upkar Malik from Shamli CHC said, “The three women probably consumed mosquito repellent. They are recovering.”

20220306-095605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.