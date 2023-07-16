INDIA

3 women fish vendors crushed to death in Puducherry

NewsWire
0
0

Three women fish vendors lost their lives when a speeding car mowed them down in Kilputhupattu near Kottakapuram in Puducherry in the wee hours on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Lakshmi (48), Govindammal (47) and Gengammal(45) were residents of Pudukuppam.

Police said that six women vendors were waiting at a bus stop to board a bus when a speeding car going to Puducherry from Chennai mowed them.

Of the six women, three died on the spot while three others, Hemala, Prema and Nayagam were admitted to Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences(PIMS).

G. Vignesharan (22) of Kakkan Colony in Nungambakkam, Chennai was taken into custody for rash and negligent driving leading to the accident.

Four others, who were traveling in the car, sustained minor injuries.

2023071640057

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kejriwal claims AAP govt’s unique approach: buying pvt sector instead of...

    Counting begins for Gujarat Assembly polls

    Saudi Arabia and Gulf celebrate Yoga Day in style

    Lucknow woman conned in cyber fraud case