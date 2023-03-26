INDIALIFESTYLE

3 women killed in tiger attacks in separate incidents in UP forest

NewsWire
Three women from Nepal have been reportedly killed in tiger attacks in the forests along the UP-Nepal border in two separate incidents in the past five days.

Indian forest officials have put the border villages in the area on high alert, following the multiple attacks.

Deputy director Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Rengarajan Tamilselvan said, “The woman along with three others had entered the reserve forest, without permission, to collect firewood. Her body was recovered nearly a kilometre inside the core area. Pug marks of an adult tiger were found.

“One of the women accompanying the victim had seen the tiger pounce on her.”

On March 20, bodies of two women — aged 45 and 50 — were found by villagers near DTR’s Katarniaghat sanctuary.

They also belonged to a bordering Nepal district.

20230326-083603

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

