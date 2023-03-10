WORLD

3 wounded in shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Palestinian gunman killed

A gun-wielding Palestinian man opened fire on a busy street in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, injuring three individuals in what was described by Israeli officials as a “terror attack”.

Tel Aviv district police chief Amichai Eshed told reporters at the scene late Thursday night that the gunman opened fire at passersby before fleeing the scene, but was soon chased and killed by a policeman and policewoman, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said that large police forces were searching the city for a possible second person who drove the shooter to Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said in a press release that three people were injured and taken to a hospital.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai confirmed that the attack took place on the Dizengoff Street, a major street known for its bars and restaurants.

The street was crowded on Thursday night at the beginning of the Israeli weekend, while thousands were marching in protest against the controversial government plan to overhaul the judiciary.

The Dizengoff Street has seen other attacks over the years, including one in April 2022, in which a Palestinian gunman opened fire into a crowded bar, killing two Israelis.

Earlier in the day, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have been escalating in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the beginning of this year.

Official figures showed that more than 70 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces so far, while 14 Israelis have been killed in attacks carried out by Palestinians.

