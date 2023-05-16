WORLD

3 Yazidi militiamen killed in Turkish airstrike in Iraq

NewsWire
0
0

Three Yazidi militiamen affiliated with the Turkish Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were killed and a fourth wounded in a Turkish airstrike in Iraq’s northern province of Nineveh, the Counter-Terrorism Service of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said in a statement.

Around midday local time (0900 GMT), a Turkish aircraft bombarded the headquarters of a Yazidi militia, known as the Sinjar Protection Units (YBS), near the town of Sinjar, nearly 120 km west of Nineveh’s provincial capital Mosul, killing three militiamen and wounding another, the statement added on Tuesday.

The YBS is a Yazidi militia formed in Iraq in 2007 to protect the Yazidi community in Iraq. The group has strong links to the PKK group, Xinhua news agency reported.

PKK is listed as a “terrorist” group by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, and the Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments against its positions in northern Iraq, especially the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the PKK.

20230517-032202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 1,500 killed, 12,000 injured in Pakistan’s monsoon rains, floods

    Monaco confirm signing of Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino

    Ethiopia announces unilateral ceasefire in Tigray

    Biological weapons in Ukraine have impact on certain ethnic groups: Roscosmos...