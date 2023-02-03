A three-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a forest area in south Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, on Friday, a woman along with her three-year-old daughter came to Fatehpur Beri police station and lodged a complaint in this regard.

“In her complaint, the woman stated that her daughter went missing in the morning. While she was looking for her daughter, her neighbour told the woman that she had seen her daughter walking near the jungle area. The neighbour had also seen two persons going in the same direction towards the jungle area,” said the official.

After some time, the child was found crying.

“The complainant saw that her daughter was bleeding from her private part. When the woman asked her about what happened, the child kept on crying,” said the official.

“The woman told the incident to her husband and they reported the incident to the police station. The victim (child) has been sent for medical examination and treatment to AIIMS hospital,” the official added.

Police said that both the accused, who took the girl inside the jungle, have been apprehended, and an investigation was underway.

