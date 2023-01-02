ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

3 years after untimely demise of Malayalam film director, fresh probe likely

Nayana Suryan, an aspiring director was found dead at her rented home three years ago. The case was dismissed as a suicide, but her friends strongly disagree and insist on reopening the case for a fresh probe.

The 28-year-old film maker of was a close aide of award winning director Lenin Rajendran who passed away on January 14, 2019.

The death of Rajendran was a shock for her and when she was found dead on February 24, 2019, the general impression was that she was deeply sad because of the passing away of her mentor.

Her friends, however, were not willing to take that explanation and pointed out that the autopsy report says that there were injuries to her abdomen; hence they are demanding a fresh probe.

Suryan had worked in films of Rajendran besides her own and had done several advertisements also, in addition to directing stage shows here and abroad.

