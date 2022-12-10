WORLD

3 Yemeni soldiers killed, 8 injured in gunmen ambush

NewsWire
0
0

Three soldiers of the Yemeni government forces were killed and eight others injured by unidentified gunmen, who ambushed their convoy in the country’s southeastern province of Hadramout.

The gunmen, suspected of belonging to terror groups, ambushed the soldiers in the Al Abr district of Hadramout, a local security source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity on Friday.

He noted the ambush targeted a convoy of newly-recruited government troops backed by Saudi Arabia in the turbulent district, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspected terror attackers fled the area following an intense armed confrontation with the government soldiers, according to the official.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but local security officials believe that al-Qaida terrorist group stands behind such ambushes.

Scores of al-Qaida militants frequently use hit-and-run tactics against Yemeni government forces while hiding out in rocky terrains and mountainous areas of Abyan and other neighbouring provinces.

The Yemen-based al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula network has exploited years of deadly conflict between the Yemeni government and the Houthi militia to expand its presence in various areas of the war-ravaged Arab country.

It has carried out many high-profile attacks against the security forces in the country’s southern provinces during the past months.

20221210-055203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple Watch detects pregnancy before clinical test: Report

    Over 7,000 families receive food assistance in 2 Afghan provinces

    India calls for holding Pakistan accountable for unleashing terrorists

    Bilawal Bhutto rumoured to be Foreign Minister in new Pak govt